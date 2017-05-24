close
'No information', says China, 24 hours after IAF's Sukhoi-30 fighter jet goes missing

China on Wednesday said that it has 'no information to offer' nearly 24 hours after a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) went missing minutes after it took off from the Tezpur air base in Assam on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 13:53
Beijing: China on Wednesday said that it has 'no information to offer' nearly 24 hours after a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) went missing minutes after it took off from the Tezpur air base in Assam on Tuesday.

Beijing also warned India not to disturb peace in the border area while searching for its missing fighter jet that disappeared along the Indo-China border a day ago.

China's Foreign Ministry said that it had no information about the missing IAF fighter jet.

24 hours on, rescuers still clueless about IAF's missing Sukhoi-30; bad weather halts search ops
24 hours on, rescuers still clueless about IAF's missing Sukhoi-30; bad weather halts search ops

"As for the situation you mentioned, I have no relevant information to offer at the moment," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said, to a question on the missing Indian jet and if China would come forward to help in the search.

"First of all, on the eastern section of the China-India border, our position is consistent and clear. We have been following the situation in South Tibet very closely. We hope India can stick to arrangements between two sides and avoid disturbing peace and stability in border areas," he said.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30 fighter jet with two pilots on board went missing from near the Indo-China border in Assam on Tuesday morning.

A search was launched to trace the aircraft and pilots but it has been halted by the harsh weather conditions in the region.

The Sukhoi took off from the IAF Tezpur air base, located only about 172 km from Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, on a routine training mission.

