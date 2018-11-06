No intention to hurt religious sentiments: 'Zero' makers respond to MLA's complaint

New Delhi: A day after a Delhi Akali Dal MLA filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan for 'hurting' Sikh sentiments in 'Zero', the makers of the upcoming movie on Tuesday said that the film has no intention to hurt any religious sentiments.

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary, also a Delhi Akali Dal MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa had on Monday filed a complaint against the Bollywood superstar and others for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments in his venture.

While the trailer has received a thunderous response, Sirsa, in the complaint, alleged that in the promo of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan has been shown wearing 'Gatra Kirpan' (Article of Sikh Faith), which has created an outrage among Sikh community worldwide.

In response to the allegations, team 'Zero' has issued a statement that reads, "The image shows a dragger popularly known as 'Katar' in the Indian subcontinent and is nowhere close to a 'Kirpan' that carries the distinguished blessing of being Khalsa."

They clarified that the makers have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community, including the Sikh community.

"The concern is duly noted and we wish to respectfully clarify that the film does not depict a 'Kirpan' but in fact has used what is commonly known as 'Katar'," the document said.

"The film is about celebrating incompleteness and to tell a heartfelt story. We trust you (MLA Manjit Singh Sirsa) will appreciate our stand that any concern this may cause is completely inadvertent," the statement concluded.

