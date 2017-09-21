close
'No justification for any act of terrorism,' says Sushma Swaraj in New York

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 08:18
&#039;No justification for any act of terrorism,&#039; says Sushma Swaraj in New York
ANI photo

New York: Condemning “terrorism in all forms and manifestations”, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that there is no justification for any act of terrorism.

Speaking at the ad-hoc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Meeting of Foreign Ministers in New York, Swaraj said, “India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism.”

She also emphasised that connectivity between SCO countries is India's priority, asserting that India wants the incumbent connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between the people.

Swaraj added that India, as a member of SCO, would cooperate extensively in further consolidation of SCO as an effective regional platform.

Swaraj in currently in New York to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly.

 

With ANI inputs

