No lessons learnt from CAG report on 'unsuitable' food; lizard found in biryani served onboard Poorva Express

New Delhi: With a lizard found in the food served to a passenger onboard Poorva Express, it seems the Indian Railways has learned nothing from the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) report, that stated the food sold at railway stations is "unfit for human consumption".

A lizard was found in a meal served on the Poorva Express following which the passenger filed a complaint with the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu through Twitter.

Last week, a scathing report by the CAG said that the hygiene standards at railway catering units are below par.

The CAG performance audit found unpurified tap water being used to make beverages, uncovered and unwashed waste bins, food left out in the open, and rats and cockroaches at catering units in trains and stations.

Articles unsuitable for human consumption, contaminated foodstuff, recycled foodstuff, shelf life expired packaged and bottled items, unauthorised brands of water bottles, etc., were offered for sale on stations," it observed.

"Printed menu cards with tariff for the rate list of food items sold in the mobile units were not available with waiters and catering managers in trains."

The report also highlighted that the food served was less than the prescribed quantity, unapproved packaged drinking water was sold, proprietary article depot items were sold at railway stations at maximum retail price, with weight and prices different from the open market.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, over the poor quality of food being served by the Indian Railways.