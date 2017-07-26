close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No lessons learnt from CAG report on 'unsuitable' food; lizard found in biryani served onboard Poorva Express

Last week, a scathing report by the CAG said that the hygiene standards at railway catering units are below par.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 13:24

New Delhi: With a lizard found in the food served to a passenger onboard Poorva Express, it seems the Indian Railways has learned nothing from the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) report, that stated the food sold at railway stations is "unfit for human consumption".

A lizard was found in a meal served on the Poorva Express following which the passenger filed a complaint with the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu through Twitter.

Last week, a scathing report by the CAG said that the hygiene standards at railway catering units are below par.

The CAG performance audit found unpurified tap water being used to make beverages, uncovered and unwashed waste bins, food left out in the open, and rats and cockroaches at catering units in trains and stations.

Articles unsuitable for human consumption, contaminated foodstuff, recycled foodstuff, shelf life expired packaged and bottled items, unauthorised brands of water bottles, etc., were offered for sale on stations," it observed.

"Printed menu cards with tariff for the rate list of food items sold in the mobile units were not available with waiters and catering managers in trains."

The report also highlighted that the food served was less than the prescribed quantity, unapproved packaged drinking water was sold, proprietary article depot items were sold at railway stations at maximum retail price, with weight and prices different from the open market.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, over the poor quality of food being served by the Indian Railways.

TAGS

LizardPoorva ExpressIndian RailwaysComptroller Auditor General of IndiaCAG

From Zee News

Govt seeks Parliament&#039;s nod for Rs 11,166 crore additional expenditure
India

Govt seeks Parliament's nod for Rs 11,166 crore additi...

India

Mamata hails martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Flight from Dubai with 184 onboard suffers technical snag on landing in Chennai, all safe
Tamil NaduChennai

Flight from Dubai with 184 onboard suffers technical snag o...

Science

Sea lion found inside box on Mexican street

Uttar PradeshIndia

HC quashes UP's move to admit Ayush students on NEET b...

Engineering marvel – BE student from Chennai invents &#039;Power Aid&#039; to charge mobile while riding bike
Science

Engineering marvel – BE student from Chennai invents '...

Congress, BJP clash over no mention of Nehru in President Ram Nath Kovind&#039;s speech, Rajya Sabha adjourned
India

Congress, BJP clash over no mention of Nehru in President R...

Four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of Right to Privacy
India

Four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of Right to Pri...

India

PM Narendra Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads