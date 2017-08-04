close
No matter what, Sharad Yadav will never support Lalu Yadav: Janata Dal (United)

Resonating similar sentiments, another JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan said Lalu Yadav had the opportunity to protect the Grand Alliance from breakdown, but he lost it for his son.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 08:54
No matter what, Sharad Yadav will never support Lalu Yadav: Janata Dal (United)
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Patna: The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on Friday said party`s senior leader Sharad Yadav is never going to support Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, as claimed by him and added that the former is making such comment just because he is upset with the breakdown of the Grand Alliance.

"Lalu Yadav is just upset after losing power in the state and that is why making such claims. He is just dragging Sharad Yadav in everything, as he thinks that he will leave the JD(U) and join the RJD. But this is not going to happen," JD(U) leader Sunil Kumar Singh Told ANI.

Resonating similar sentiments, another JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan said Lalu Yadav had the opportunity to protect the Grand Alliance from breakdown, but he lost it for his son.

"Lalu Yadav should have raised himself above the affection for his son and should have asked Tejashwi Yadav to resign. But he lost an historic opportunity. He can talk to whoever he wants to, but we believe that Sharad Yadav will be with us always," Ranjan told ANI.

On Thursday, Lalu said he is in touch with Sharad Yadav and would discuss with him the formation of a formidable front against the BJP. "Sharad Yadav has always fought against the BJP and the RSS. He is coming to Patna on August 8. I will discuss with him the next course of action," Lalu said.

Meanwhile, refuting his close aide Vijay Verma`s statement, Sharad Yadav said that he wasn`t thinking of forming a new party. Nitish Kumar ended the coalition government with the RJD and Congress on July 26 by resigning as the Bihar Chief Minister. 

However, he formed the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the very next day.Yadav vocally expressed his disappointment over Nitish `cheating with the mandate of the people of Bihar.`

