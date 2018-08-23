No more junk food on campus: UGC directs varsities, colleges

In a notice to Vice Chancellors of all universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all varisities to ban the sale of junk food on campus.

The notice on banning junk food on campuses was first released in November 2016.

“Banning junk food in colleges would set new standards for healthy food and make the students live better, and learn better and also reduce the obesity levels in young learners, thus preventing life style diseases which have a direct link with excessive weight," states the notice.

To implement the rule, UGC has asked all universities to do the following:

To implement measures to sensitise students on the ill effects of junk food.

Universities can serve as important data sources on students' health. Information on markers like body mass index (BMl)/percentage of body weighVwaist hip ratio etc. can help in creating awareness among students towards their health.

Orientation programmes for faculty and staff to be conducted on health issues.

Wellness clusters should be created under the Students Welfare Department where counseling should be offered on proper nutrition and exercise and healthy habits. These wellness clusters can also provide psychological support to students to prevent and reduce the incidence of obesity in young students.

In the latest notice, the UGC asks all varsity heads to follow through the directions.