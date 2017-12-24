No mutilation, wounds on bodies of martyrs due to splinters, gunshots, clarifies Army

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army clarified that the bodies of the Army personnel who lost their lives on Saturday were not mutilated and the injury marks are a result of wounds by splinters and gunshots.

"There has been no mutilation of bodies, the injuries suffered are due to splinters and gunshot wounds sustained due to firing by the enemy on the patrol," the Army said on Sunday.

Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.

Pakistani troops targeted the Army patrol at Brat Galla in Keri sector at around 1215 hours. The Army said that Indian troops retaliated "strongly and effectively" to the "unprovoked" firing.

Thirty-two-year-old Major Ambadas belonged to Bhandara district in Maharashtra and is survived by wife Avoli Moharkar, while 34-year-old Lance Naik Gurmail Singh belonged to Amritsar district in Punjab and is survived by wife Kuljit Kaur and a daughter.

Sepoy Pargat Singh belonged to Karnal district in Haryana and is survived by wife Ramanpreet Kaur and a son, the Army said.