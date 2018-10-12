No Namaz-e-Janaza happened after terrorist Manan Wani​'s death: AMU

New Delhi: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Friday clarified saying that no prayer meeting was held on the university campus after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani, who was shot dead during the Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

The member-in-charge of AMU's PRO department said that show-cause notices have been issued to nine people. He further added that an inquiry committee has been set up and a disciplinary action has been initiated.

He said, "Namaz-e-Janaza didn't happen. Boys who unlawfully assembled here were asked to disperse. Show-cause notice issued to 9. Inquiry committee has been set up. Disciplinary action initiated."

27-year-old Wani was a former student of AMU who had quit PhD studies in Allied Geology and joined the militant ranks in January this year. He was killed at Shatgund village in Handwara area of Kupwara district during the encounter.

Following his death, AMU Registrar had said that he was once a student at the varsity, however, he was later rusticated. The AMU has nothing to do with Wani now, he added.

The university registrar further said that a few students tried to hold a gathering over his death after which three of them were suspended.

Banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen suffered a setback when its top commander Wani was killed along with his associate in a gunbattle with security forces in north Kashmir.

The encounter broke out in the early hours in Shatgund following specific intelligence about the presence of Wani along with two others in the village.