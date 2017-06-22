No need for UN mediation in Kashmir, Pakistan sympathisers free to leave India: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Thursday categorically stated that there is no scope for the United Nations' intervention in Kashmir issue, while urging the world body to ensure that Pakistan doesn't encourage terrorism in the name of 'Jihad'.

Remarks from the firebrand BJP leader came a day after UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that his recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif were targeted at initiating dialogue between the two neighbours to resolve the issue of Kashmir.

Although the UN Secretary General did not give any impression that he would be mediating between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue, his statement raised many eyebrows in India and is being seen as a 'mediation bid'.

Guterres made these remarks while addressing his first press conference at UN headquarters.

Reacting to his statement, Swamy said Kashmir is an integral part of India and so there is no question of any sort of negotiation.

"Kashmir is a part of India. There is nothing to negotiate. Only thing that the UN needs to see is that Pakistan does not encourage terrorism. There is nothing else to be done. So, there is no scope for UN mediation in the case of Kashmir," Swamy said.

Guterres met Prime Minister Modi in St. Petersburg this month on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, whereas he met Nawaz Sharif in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit held this month.

The UN chief had met Sharif in January also during the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since independence of both countries in 1947. The ties between New Delhi and Islamabad have worsened in the recent past.

Swamy also backed National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi following a controversy over the latter's remarks that those who have to cheer for Pakistan are free to leave India.

Swamy said if a person goes against the country and lowers the image of the nation then his citizenship can be withdrawn.

"If they have to cheer for Pakistan why are they here in India? It is clear that the people who are staying here is according to their own wish. We have not forced anyone to stay here. But if you go against the country and if you lower the image of the nation then we have all the right to withdraw your citizenship. According to law, we can do that. But instead of that they should leave the country themselves," he added.