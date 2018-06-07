हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No need for unnecessary controversy: Bihar Education Minister defends State Board Topper

Questions on Kalpana Kumari’s attendance were raised after she topped the Bihar Education School Board (BSEB) results on Wednesday.  

Pic courtesy: ANI/Twitter

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma on Thursday defended Kalpana Kumari after she was alleged of not having adequate attendance. The minister assured that Kumari had abided by all the procedures and only then was allowed to appear for the intermediate examination.
 
"Kalpana Kumari has merit and (she) proved it by being NEET topper. She must be appreciated. There shouldn't be unnecessary controversy." he said.

The minister’s comment came after questions were raised about Kumari having been in Delhi for her NEET preparations.

Kalpana Kumari topped the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 results in the science stream. She also secured the first position in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor could not immediately respond to the minimum requirement of attendance to appear in the exam. However, a release was later issued on Wednesday by the Board saying "no minimum attendance has been fixed in the Board's rulebook".

Kalpana has secured 434 marks in the intermediate (class 12) results. She earned a percentile score of 99.99 with 691 marks in NEET 2018.
 
Anand said 52.95 per cent of nearly two lakh candidates for all the three streams - arts, commerce and science - secured pass marks this year. "The pass percentage this year is significantly higher than the 35.24 per cent of the previous year when a sudden dip was observed in the aftermath of stringent anti-copying measures. This year's results show that teaching standards have improved", he claimed.

(with inputs from PTI)

