No new development in Doklam, assures India

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that there have been no new developments at Doklam and its vicinity. "I would like to reiterate that there is no new development at the face-off site and its vicinity since the August 28 disengagement," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on reports that suggested that Chinese troops are ramping up in areas near Doklam.

"The status quo prevails in the area and any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect and mischievous," he said.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.

The MEA on August 28 had announced that both sides were disengaging from the face-off site.

The government had earlier told a parliamentary committee that India will continue to engage with China to avoid another Doklam-like situation.

On Sunday, top official of the China's People's Liberation Army office had said that several negotiations with the Indian Army paved the way for the resolution of Doklam crisis. "This year, India military crossed the borderline into China's territory. Of course, it has safely been resolved," said Liu, the Staff Officer at the Office for International Military Cooperation of the PLA's Central Military Commission (CMC).

"My colleagues in the military and other ministries worked very closely and also we also had many times negotiations with Indian side," Liu had said.