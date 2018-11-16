हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

No notification yet, says CBI after Andhra Pradesh bars probing agency from entering state

Andhra Pradesh government is yet to send a notification informing about the withdrawal of the consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said spokesperson from the probing agency. 

No notification yet, says CBI after Andhra Pradesh bars probing agency from entering state

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh government is yet to send a notification informing about the withdrawal of the consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said spokesperson from the probing agency. 

“We haven’t received Andhra Pradesh (AP) Govt’s notification revoking ‘General consent’ to the CBI for probing officials of Central Government in the territory of AP,” said a CBI spokesperson on Friday.

“Once we receive it, we will examine it and take steps accordingly,” he added.

Earlier, the AP government withdrew the 'General Consent' given to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise power and jurisdiction in the state. As a result, CBI which was constituted under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946, will not be able to exercise its power and authority regarding any case which falls within the limits of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a notification issued by the state government, the investigating agency, from now on, cannot conduct raids in Andhra Pradesh, or else, it will have to seek prior permission for entry into the state regarding any official work.

The CBI's functions will be carried out by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of AP. The latest move by the TDP supremo also allows the ACB to conduct searches on the various departments of the Central government located in AP, in case of suspicion.

Tags:
CBIGeneral ConsentAP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close