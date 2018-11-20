No objection if ordinance is brought for Ram temple construction: Land dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari

Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case litigant Iqbal Ansari has said that he has no objection if an ordinance is brought for the construction of Ram temple. Speaking to news agency ANI, the litigant said that they would obey every law formulated by the government.

“We have no objection if an ordinance is brought for the construction of Ram Mandir. If bringing an ordinance will be good for the country, bring it. We are law abiding citizens, we’ll obey every law,” said Iqbal Ansari.

The clamour for an ordinance for construction of Ram temple has grown after the Supreme Court in October deferred the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case till January 2019.

Several right-wing groups, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have demanded that the government must bring an ordinance or Parliament must pass a law to enable the construction of temple in Ayodhya.

The RSS, the VHP and the Shiv Sena, among others, have declared that they will visit Ayodhya on November 25 to demand speedy construction of the temple.

Following the announcement, Iqbal Ansari had raised concerns over safety of members of Muslim community in the holy town, equating the situation with that in 1992.

Ansari had demanded that members of Muslim community must be given protection.

“Our houses were burnt down in 1992 even when we didn't go there (disputed land). I have asked for security for Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya. If crowd pours in here, like 1992, Muslims of Ayodhya and I should also be given protection,” Iqbal Ansari had told news agency ANI.

He had further said, “Two security personnel have been deployed for my protection. Several people come to meet me, it poses danger to me. I have said that if my security is not heightened, I will leave for somewhere else before November 25.”