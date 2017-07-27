close
No official info on issue of visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother: India

India has no official information on Pakistan's position on providing visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 19:13

New Delhi: India has no official information on Pakistan's position on providing visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

There has not been any reply from Pakistan either to the request handed over by the High Commissioner or the letter written by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to her Pakistani counterpart Sartaj Aziz for grant of visa to Jadhav's mother, Avantika, the ministry's spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

"We have no official information on the change of status of the request made to grant the visa to Jadhav's mother," he said when asked if there was any formal communication from Pakistan on India's request for a visa for Avantika to meet her son.

India has moved the ICJ against Jadhav's death penalty by a Pakistan military court. The ICJ had on May 18 restrained Pakistan from executing the death sentence.

While Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran, India maintains that he was abducted from Iran where he had legitimate business interests.

Kulbhushan JadhavIndiaPakistanHigh CommissionerGopal Baglay

