No one can stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming PM in 2019: Siddaramaiah at Congress Plenary session

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday exuded confidence that Congress President Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister of the country in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At the ongoing plenary session of the Congress, the party on Saturday resolved to adopt a "pragmatic approach" for cooperation with all like-minded parties and evolve a way to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 general election.

The indication of a pre-poll tie-up comes in the wake of efforts by the Congress to evolve a consensus among various opposition parties to unitedly take on the BJP. "A resurgent Congress alone shall win back the idea of India as envisioned by the founding fathers of our nation," reads the draft resolution moved at the conclave by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party said it was prepared for making sacrifices required to defend the ethos of the Constitution and "we will purge the polity of the aberrations witnessed during the BJP regime, which has failed to honour its commitments to the people of India".

During his address at the three-day plenary session, Rahul Gandhi outlined the challenges that the party is facing and goals that it aims to achieve in future. He urged the party leaders and workers to work together to revive its fortunes and halt the BJP's juggernaut led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ''This is the only symbol (Congress' symbol) that can unite the nation and take it forward,'' Rahul Gandhi said at the Congress Plenary session.

The Congress chief also attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over its alleged misrule and cautioned that anger against the ruling party is rising at the moment. ''They (BJP) uses anger, we use love but one thing that I want to say is that this country belongs to everyone and whatever Congress will do will be for the benefit for all,'' Rahul said.