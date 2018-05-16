हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No operations by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan: Centre

However, the Centre has said that the security forces stationed in Jammu and Kashmir "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people".

Representational image (File photo)

New Delhi: The Centre has asked security forces not to launch operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the decision has been taken to help the 'peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, too, has been informed of the decision by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

However, the Centre has said that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people".

The ninth month in the Islamic calendar is considered holy. Known as Ramzan or Ramadan, the holy month commenced from May 16, 2018, in India. During this month, Muslims across the globe observe fast (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad. It is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is observed based on the sighting of the moon according to accounts compiled in the hadith. The month of Ramzan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, an auspicious day for Muslims across the globe. 

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims offer prayers (Salat), recite the Quran and do good deeds. The word Ramadan  has Arabic root ramida or ar-ramad meaning scorching heat.

