No operations by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre has asked security forces not to launch operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the decision has been taken to help the 'peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, too, has been informed of the decision by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

However, the Centre has said that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people".

HM Shri @rajnathsingh has informed the Chief Minister, J&K of Centre’s decision. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 16, 2018

Government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers & sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 16, 2018

It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 16, 2018

The ninth month in the Islamic calendar is considered holy. Known as Ramzan or Ramadan, the holy month commenced from May 16, 2018, in India. During this month, Muslims across the globe observe fast (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad. It is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is observed based on the sighting of the moon according to accounts compiled in the hadith. The month of Ramzan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, an auspicious day for Muslims across the globe.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims offer prayers (Salat), recite the Quran and do good deeds. The word Ramadan has Arabic root ramida or ar-ramad meaning scorching heat.