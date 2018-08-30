हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushma Swaraj

No plans of Sushma Swaraj meeting Pak foreign minister at UN

Pakistan's newly-elected government has expressed a desire for talks but on-ground realities continue to put strains on bilateral Indo-Pak relations.

File photo

New Delhi: Despite speculation that Sushma Swaraj could hold bilateral talks with her newly-appointed Pakistan counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the United Nations next month, there are reportedly no concrete plans of such a meeting taking place.

News agency, quoting sources, reported that bilateral talks are not on the cards despite both Swaraj and Qureshi attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month. While speculation was rife that the two could indeed hold bilateral talks, especially because Pakistan's newly-elected PM Imran Khan has expressed a desire for peace, India maintains that Islamabad must end support to terrorists before any talks can take place.

Terror attacks like the one on Pathankot airbase and the Army camp in Uri have been primary reasons for India's grouch against Pakistan. India has also repeatedly submitted proof of Pakistan's hand in terrorists who carried out the 26/11 Mumbai attacks but no concrete measures have been taken by the neighbouring country.

With Imran Khan taking over as Pakistan PM, there is some murmur of peace talks resuming but there are also many who believe that because he has the active support of the country's all-powerful Army, the desire for dialogue may only be an eyewash at best. Qureshi himself has expressed a desire for talks but has said that 'it takes two to tango.'

 

Sushma SwarajShah Mehmood QureshiUNUNGA

