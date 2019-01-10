No plans to make Hindi compulsory: Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday countered media reports on the government`s intention of making Hindi compulsory. He said that no language is being given a compulsory status in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar clarified that the concerned committee has not recommended making any language compulsory.

"The Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making any language compulsory. This clarification is necessitated in the wake of a mischievous and misleading report in a section of the media," Javadekar tweeted.

A media report had earlier said that the government will be making Hindi compulsory for students till Class 8 in the upcoming education policy.