Odisha

No policeman allowed to enter Odisha's Jagannath temple with weapons, shoes: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took notice of the recent violence at Odisha's Jagannath temple at Puri and said that no policeman should enter the temple premises with weapons and shoes. On October 3, there was a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees.

Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.

At least 47 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, said the Odisha state government to the apex court. It also said that the situation has been brought under control. 

It further update the court saying that there was no violence inside the Jagannath temple and the office of temple administration was attacked and ransacked.

The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it, a temple official had said. 

A violence erupted in Odisha's Puri after members of Shri Jagannath Sena and a few devotees vandalised property at the Jagannath Temple Trust office. Following this, police imposed Section 144 in the areas near the temple to maintain law and order.

The dawn-to-dusk shutdown in the seaside town called by Sri Jagannath Sena turned violent as a mob barged into the 12th-century shrine, uprooted barricades erected on Baisi Pahacha and near Singhadwara and ransacked the office of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The protesters ransacked a police outpost and an information centre near the Singhadwara as well as the town police station, besides burning tyres and indulging in stone pelting.

The agitators allegedly pelted stones at the residence of the district SP and local MLA and a minister, police said.

Normal life was crippled in the holy town as shops and business establishments, as well as the educational institution, were shut, while traffic came to a halt with protesters holding picketing and blockade at many places, police said.

An adequate police force was deployed in order to restore normalcy in the pilgrim town where the situation remained tense, the police said.

