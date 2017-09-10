close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No power can stop Kashmir from becoming heaven again: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday reiterated that he is willing to have discussion with anyone with an open heart to bring peace to the Valley.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 13:29
No power can stop Kashmir from becoming heaven again: Rajnath Singh

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday reiterated that he is willing to have discussion with anyone with an open heart to bring peace to the Valley.

He also appealed to the people to come forward to have a discussion if they have any complaints or qualms.

Interacting the Jammu and Kashmir Police here, Singh said Kashmir will be rid of violence and will become heaven again, adding no power in the world can stop this from happening.

"I appeal to everyone to come forward to have a discussion. If you have any complaints or qualms, I am ready to have talks with an open heart..Kashmir will get rid of violence and will become heaven again. No power in the world can stop this from happening," he said.

The Home Minister further said that he has ordered for bullet proof vehicles at police stations in the state.

"Orders have been issued for bullet proof vehicles at all police stations in Jammu and Kashmir. Our jawans should also get bullet proof jackets and fund for this has been released," he said.

Talking about police officer ASI Abdul Rashid, who was shot dead by militants in an attack in Srinagar on Tuesday, he said he was upset to see his daughter crying.

"I saw image of ASI Abdul Rashid's daughter Zohra. After seeing her teary-eyed face, my heart cannot stop feeling her pain."

Delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the security personnel, Home Minister Singh said, "I have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for you; he appreciated and acknowledged bravery and valour shown by you."

TAGS

KashmirHeavenRajnath Singh

From Zee News

Delhi

Delhi High Court to examine inhuman condition of inmates at...

Ryan student death: Liquor shop outside school set on fire; cops lathicharge mob as protest turns violent
Haryana

Ryan student death: Liquor shop outside school set on fire;...

Can&#039;t expect children to walk 3 km to attend school: Supreme Court
Education

Can't expect children to walk 3 km to attend school: S...

Storm Surge: What it is and how it puts human life in danger – Find out
Environment

Storm Surge: What it is and how it puts human life in dange...

Muslim woman assaulted by husband, 5 others for painting PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

Muslim woman assaulted by husband, 5 others for painting PM...

Germany open to Iran-style North Korea talks: Angela Merkel
World

Germany open to Iran-style North Korea talks: Angela Merkel

Maharashtra

Woman kills twins in Thane, later hangs self

At least 90 killed in Mexican earthquake, Oaxaca reports more fatalities
World

At least 90 killed in Mexican earthquake, Oaxaca reports mo...

World

Donald Trump to residents in Irma's path: 'Just g...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sexual abuse of children is becoming a moral epidemic in this country, writes Kailash Satyarthi

Childhood under siege: DNA looks at rising instances of sexual crimes against children across the nation

A Dialogue With JC: Achhe Din to New India - Modi reshuffles his cabinet to achieve goal

World Suicide Prevention Day: A look at where India stands in suicide intervention vis-a-vis the world

The dynamic contours of student-teacher relationship