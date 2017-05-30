close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'No power on earth' could stop construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Sakshi Maharaj

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said "no power on earth" could stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case here.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 12:27
&#039;No power on earth&#039; could stop construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Sakshi Maharaj

Lucknow: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said "no power on earth" could stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case here.

The Babri Masjid versus Ram temple debate should be dropped now, he said, claiming that those who had opposed the construction of the temple were now Ram bhakts.

The Muslim community too was in favour of a temple being built in Ayodhya, he told mediapersons here.

"No power on earth will be able to stop the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Hindutva leader Ram Vilas Vedanti, an accused in the case, said that he was among those who had pulled down the structure in Ayodhya.

"I was one of those who had pulled down the dome of the disputed structure in Ayodhya," Vedanti, who is here to appear before the special court in the Ayodhya case, told reporters.

BJP stalwarts L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti are to appear before a special CBI court here for framing of charges in the demolition case.  

TAGS

Ram TempleAyodhyaSakshi MaharajBabri Masjid demolition

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Naxals torch bus in Chhattisgarh, 7 rebels held after face-...
Chhattisgarh

Naxals torch bus in Chhattisgarh, 7 rebels held after face-...

Two-month ban on fishing with trawlers from June 1 in Goa
Goa

Two-month ban on fishing with trawlers from June 1 in Goa

20 people held, six liquor bottles seized in Bihar
Bihar

20 people held, six liquor bottles seized in Bihar

Engineering student shares her anger on Twitter after being followed by a man at Delhi Metro - Here&#039;s what she did
Delhi

Engineering student shares her anger on Twitter after being...

Srinagar-Jammu highway closed over separatists' protes...
Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar-Jammu highway closed over separatists' protes...

Mahresult.nic.in MSBSHSE HSC Results 2017: www.mahresult.nic.in 2017 Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th XII (+2) Exam Result 2017 declared
MaharashtraEducation

Mahresult.nic.in MSBSHSE HSC Results 2017: www.mahresult.ni...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video