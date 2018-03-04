No question of appointing new CM: Goa BJP chief

PANAJI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa president Vinay Tendulkar on Sunday said that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been recovering from pancreatitis, is expected to chair the cabinet meeting this Wednesday.

Tendulkar further snubbing Congress said when Parrikar is working from home, there is no question of appointing a new chief minister.

On Thursday, Parrikar was discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was admitted on February 25 after complaints of dehydration and blood pressure.

Earlier, Parrikar was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22.

On the same day, the Chief Minister presented the state`s Budget at the Goa Legislative Assembly.