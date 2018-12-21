हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartarpur corridor

'No question': Pakistan rejects India's Kartarpur land swap offer

The Punjab Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on December 14, seeking a land swap deal between the two neighbours on Kartarpur. 

&#039;No question&#039;: Pakistan rejects India&#039;s Kartarpur land swap offer
Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Narowal, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected India's request to swap Kartarpur with another piece of land in order to make it a part of India.

"There is absolutely no question of any land swap," said Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal here on Thursday, on being asked whether his country would consider handing over the Kartarpur land to India in a swap deal.

Pakistan opened the Kartarpur border in November to facilitate visa-free pilgrimage by Indian Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Narowal district, where Sikhism`s founder Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life.

"The Kartarpur Corridor was a gesture for the Sikh minority community made on their request to provide a visa-free corridor, facilitating their visit of a shrine of importance to them." 

"The decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor was taken at the state-to-state level and the Indian government was fully involved in it," Faisal added.

The Punjab Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on December 14, seeking a land swap deal between the two neighbours on Kartarpur. 

Tags:
Kartarpur corridorKartarpur land swap offerPakistanIndiaPakistan Foreign OfficeMohammad Faisal

Must Watch