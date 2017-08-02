close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 20:55
No reduction in troops at Doklam, peace at border prerequisite for smooth development of Sino-Indian bilateral relations: India

New Delhi: Responding to Chinese Foreign Ministry's 15-page fact sheet with maps and other details about Doklam standoff, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said, "India considers that peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas is an important prerequisite for smooth development of our bilateral relations with China."

Amid the military stand-off between India and China at Doklam, Beijing today claimed there were around 400 Indian troops in the area "at one point", and by end of July there were 40 Indian border troops and one bulldozer "illegally staying over Chinese territory".

However, New Delhi dismissed Beijing's claims saying that India has not reduced its troops in Doklam.

Senior government officials also asserted that there was a "status quo" at the Doklam for past six weeks.

Meanwhile, China said it has conveyed its firm stand to India that it must take "concrete actions" by immediately pulling back troops from Doklam in the Sikkim section with "no strings attached" to resolve the current standoff.

India's position on the issue was made clear by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in July, saying both sides should first pull back their troops for any talks to take place, favouring a peaceful resolution of the border standoff.

India also conveyed to the Chinese government that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for it.

New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while the 'Dragon' claims it as part of its Donglang region.

In the wake of an Army face-off and chill in ties with India over Dokalam stand-off, China has moved tens of thousands of tonnes of military vehicles and equipment into Tibet.

Doklam, at the tri-junction of China, India, and Bhutan, holds strategic importance for all three.

Bhutan, a Himalayan nation that has no diplomatic ties with China, has also protested against the road construction by Chinese troops.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

