close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No report of Indian casualty in Barcelona 'terror' attack: Sushma Swaraj

A van ploughed into crowds in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday killing at least 13 people.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 01:08

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that there was no report of any Indian casualty in the Barcelona 'terror' attack.

She tweeted: "I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty."

Swaraj also re-tweeted emergency numbers in Barcelona given by the Indian Embassy.

At least 13 people were killed and many injured when a man rammed a van into a group of people in Barcelona in what police called a 'terrorist attack'.

Police said they said were searching for the driver of the van who, according to local media, fled the scene on foot.

Media reports said the van had zigzagged at speed down the famous Las Ramblas avenue, a magnet for tourists.

13 dead, many injured as van rams into crowd in Barcelona; one suspect held
MUST READ
13 dead, many injured as van rams into crowd in Barcelona; one suspect held

Vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of militant attacks across Europe since July 2016, killing well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.

In March 2004, Islamist militants had placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people.

(With Reuters inputs)

TAGS

Spain attackBarcelona terror attackSpainBarcelonaLas Ramblas avenueTerror attackVan rams into crowd

From Zee News

Barcelona terror attack: At least 13 dead, scores injured; ISIS claims responsibility
World

Barcelona terror attack: At least 13 dead, scores injured;...

Hyderabad

NIA probe in 'love jihad' case necessary in view...

Donald Trump blasts Republican senators over Charlottesville criticism
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump blasts Republican senators over Charlottesvill...

World

Congo government quits as president prepares IMF talks

World

Philippine police kill 25 more after Rodrigo Duterte's...

World

Angela Merkel called 'traitor', defends refugee s...

World

US resolved to find 'terrorists around the world'...

India

Amit Shah sets 'Mission 350+' for 2019 Lok Sabha...

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Mob, police clash in Bemetara; eight villager...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Blue Whale Challenge: Government has failed to rein in the online suicide game

Hit China where it hurts most

Blue Whale Challenge needs to be tackled at national level

DNA Edit | The deadly killer: The Gorakhpur tragedy ought to be the last of its kind

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out