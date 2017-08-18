No report of Indian casualty in Barcelona 'terror' attack: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that there was no report of any Indian casualty in the Barcelona 'terror' attack.

She tweeted: "I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty."

Swaraj also re-tweeted emergency numbers in Barcelona given by the Indian Embassy.

I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain @IndiainSpain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 17, 2017

We are monitoring situation in #Barcelona. No report as of now of any Indian casualties. — India in Spain (@IndiainSpain) August 17, 2017

In case of emergency #Barcelona, please contact +34-608769335. — India in Spain (@IndiainSpain) August 17, 2017

At least 13 people were killed and many injured when a man rammed a van into a group of people in Barcelona in what police called a 'terrorist attack'.

Police said they said were searching for the driver of the van who, according to local media, fled the scene on foot.

Media reports said the van had zigzagged at speed down the famous Las Ramblas avenue, a magnet for tourists.

Vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of militant attacks across Europe since July 2016, killing well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.

In March 2004, Islamist militants had placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people.

(With Reuters inputs)