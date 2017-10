No reports of any Indian affected in Las Vegas shooting: MEA

New Delhi: There have been no reports of any Indian casualty in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

"No reports have been received of any Indian nationals amongst those affected in the Las Vegas shooting incident," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured in a mass shooting at a music concert in Las Vegas on Monday.

"Our Consulate in San Fransisco continues to monitor the situation real-time time basis," Kumar said, responding to a query.