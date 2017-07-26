close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No restrictions on medical visas to India except Pakistan: Govt

In 2017 till date, 1,05,163 medical visas have been issued while 1,77, 972 such visas were issued in 2016.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 19:36
No restrictions on medical visas to India except Pakistan: Govt

New Delhi: India has not imposed any restrictions on medical visas for foreign patients but in case of those from Pakistan, a recommendation letter from Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs is required for obtaining a visa, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the government has issued more than a lakh of medical visas so far in this year.

The government has not put any restrictions on medical visas for foreign patients, and requests for such visas for urgent medical cases are expeditiously processed and issued on the same day, he said.

"However, in case of Pakistan, we ask for recommendations letter from Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, to process genuine and urgent cases," Singh said.

In 2017 till date, 1,05,163 medical visas have been issued while 1,77, 972 such visas were issued in 2016, Singh added.

 

TAGS

medical visasV K SinghIndiaPakistanLok Sabha

From Zee News

Gujarat

Centre rushes 12 additional NDRF teams to flood-hit Gujarat

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat
GujaratIndia

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to contest Rajya Sabha elections fr...

Congress &#039;disappointed&#039; over Nitish Kumar&#039;s resignation
BiharIndia

Congress 'disappointed' over Nitish Kumar's...

Nitish Kumar resignation coorect and brave : Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das
BiharJharkhand

Nitish Kumar resignation coorect and brave : Jharkhand CM R...

India

Political parties slam Congress for commenting on Presiden...

Wildfire forces mass evacuation in southern France, over 10,000 people moved out
World

Wildfire forces mass evacuation in southern France, over 10...

Haryana

Junaid Khan mob lynching: Notice sent to Haryana Government...

BJP not in favour of mid-term polls in Bihar: Sushil Modi
Bihar

BJP not in favour of mid-term polls in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Split in Bihar&#039;s grand alliance: Lalu Yadav counter attacks Nitish Kumar, says JD(U) chief said will die but not join BJP
Bihar

Split in Bihar's grand alliance: Lalu Yadav counter at...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads