No Rohingyas to be deported till further hearing, says SC; calls for balance between human rights and national security

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted more time to all concerned parties to file a reply in connection with the issue of deportation of Rohingyas. While posting the matter for further hearing on November 21, the court categorically stated that no Rohingyas refugee should be deported until the next date of hearing in the case.

The court stated observed that it cannot be oblivious to the plight of innocent children and women but also asserted that there needs to be a balance between human rights and national security.

Posting the case to a further date, the court gave permission to petitioners to approach it in case of any contingency. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing the petition filed by Rohingya Muslims challenging the government's stand to deport them back to Myanmar.

The apex court had asked the Centre and two Rohingya Muslims, who have challenged to deport refugees to Myanmar, to desist from making emotional arguments and personal attacks and to file documents, including international conventions.

The top court further said that it will hear arguments only on the points of law as the matter concerned humanitarian cause and humanity which required to be heard with mutual respect.

The plea, filed by two Rohingya immigrants, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, claims they had taken refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence and bloodshed against the community there.

Many of those, who had fled to India after the earlier spate of violence, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.