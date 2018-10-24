हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat Stage-IV vehicles

No sale and registration of Bharat Stage-IV vehicles after April 1, 2020: SC

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that only vehicles that meet the Euro VI fuel emission norms would be allowed to be sold in the country starting in April 2020.

No vehicle that can only use Bharat Stage IV fuel will be sold and registered across the country after April 1, 2020, the Supreme Court said in its order. 

Vehicles in India currently use Euro IV compliant fuels, called Bharat Stage IV. The government has decided to switch to the Euro VI level from April 2020, leapfrogging over Euro V norms.

