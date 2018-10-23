हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diwali

No such restrictions even in Mughal era: BJP MP questions SC over cracker timings

Chintamani Malviya has claimed he will burst crackers only when his Diwali puja is over and the timing cannot be decided by courts.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Supreme Court's decision to permit burning of firecrackers only between 2000hrs and 2200 hrs on Diwali has been welcomed by environmentalists and health experts who have been warning about the hazards of rising air pollution. Not everyone, however, is celebrating just yet.

Calling out the decision of the apex court, BJP MP Chintamani Malviya said he plans to burst crackers only when he finishes his Diwali puja and not during the time stipulated. "Our religious traditions and festivals are followed by Hindu calendar. I will burst crackers only when I finish puja," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "We can't set time limits on festivals, such restrictions were not even in Mughal times. It's unacceptable."

Chintamani has said he will follow tradition rather than Tuesday's order from the Supreme Court which, while refusing a blanket ban on firecrackers, permitted green firecrackers with permissible sound limits. There is some confusion though about which firecrackers can get the 'green' tag with several manufacturers saying they had no idea at all. They also said putting a time restriction on bursting crackers - and banning online sales - is going to hurt their business.

Supreme Court's decision to restrict the permissible time for bursting firecrackers is not just valid on Diwali. It said that on Christmas and New Year, firecrackers can only be allowed between 2345hrs and 0015hrs.

