No taint on my govt in three years, says PM Narendra Modi in US - Watch video

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a community reception at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia, on Monday said that there had not been 'even one taint or blot' on his government in the past three years.

"Indians hate corruption," he told the nearly 600 Indian-American community members at the reception.

At the same time time, the PM assured the Indian diaspora in the US that his government will continue to strive to take India to newer heights.

"I humbly state that whatever work my government has done in the last three years, till now there is not even one taint or blot on this government."

He underscored that technology has brought about transparency and is being used to achieve great heights across sectors in India.

"I can give various examples where India is making great achievements with the help of technology," whether it is space or agriculture.

"Renewed focus is being given to technology-driven governance and development," he said, as per PTI.

Noting that infrastructure is essential for sustainable development, PM Modi said the focus is on global benchmark, setting high standards of development.

"We are working to convert the aspiration of the people of India," he said amidst applause from the audience.

PM Modi said that India is now receiving record number of foreign direct investment and all credit agencies and multilateral fora are giving a positive rating about India.

"The world today sees India as a top investment direction," he said and urged the diaspora to work for and help in the development of India.

He added that India is growing at an unprecedented pace.

He lauded the contribution of Indians living in America, saying they flourished once they received a conducive environment to grow and prosper in the US.

"The billion strong Indians in India are also now getting a conducive environment and they are also changing the face of India at a fast pace," he said.

PM Modi assured the diaspora he will work to fulfil the dreams they have seen for their country's development.

Watch the video below:

People of India detest corruption & cheating. I am proud that in the last three years, there is zero tolerance towards corruption. pic.twitter.com/l5O9THRHcd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2017

(With Agency inputs)