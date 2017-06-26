close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No taint on my govt in three years, says PM Narendra Modi in US - Watch video

Highlighting his achievements in rooting out corruption, PM Modi said in US that there has been "not even one taint or blot" on his government in the past three years.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 11:44
No taint on my govt in three years, says PM Narendra Modi in US - Watch video
Pic courtesy: @PMOIndia

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a community reception at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia, on Monday said that there had not been 'even one taint or blot' on his government in the past three years.

"Indians hate corruption," he told the nearly 600 Indian-American community members at the reception.

At the same time time, the PM assured the Indian diaspora in the US that his government will continue to strive to take India to newer heights.

"I humbly state that whatever work my government has done in the last three years, till now there is not even one taint or blot on this government."

He underscored that technology has brought about transparency and is being used to achieve great heights across sectors in India.

"I can give various examples where India is making great achievements with the help of technology," whether it is space or agriculture.

"Renewed focus is being given to technology-driven governance and development," he said, as per PTI.

Noting that infrastructure is essential for sustainable development, PM Modi said the focus is on global benchmark, setting high standards of development.

No country questioned surgical strikes: PM Narendra Modi
MUST READ
No country questioned surgical strikes: PM Narendra Modi

"We are working to convert the aspiration of the people of India," he said amidst applause from the audience.

PM Modi said that India is now receiving record number of foreign direct investment and all credit agencies and multilateral fora are giving a positive rating about India.

"The world today sees India as a top investment direction," he said and urged the diaspora to work for and help in the development of India.

He added that India is growing at an unprecedented pace.

He lauded the contribution of Indians living in America, saying they flourished once they received a conducive environment to grow and prosper in the US.

"The billion strong Indians in India are also now getting a conducive environment and they are also changing the face of India at a fast pace," he said.

PM Modi assured the diaspora he will work to fulfil the dreams they have seen for their country's development.

Watch the video below:

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

NDA govtNarendra ModiModi in UScorruptionCommunity ReceptionRitz CarltonIndian diaspora

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Insurance companies approve Rs 928 Cr compensation to farmers
Tamil Nadu

Insurance companies approve Rs 928 Cr compensation to farme...

Indrani Mukerjea among 200 booked for rioting in jail post convict&#039;s death
Maharashtra

Indrani Mukerjea among 200 booked for rioting in jail post...

Jammu and Kashmir

Eid celebrations underway in Kashmir, clashes reported

WorldAsia

Mongolians pick president after scandal-plagued campaign

Google Pixel 2 smartphones codenames revealed
Mobiles

Google Pixel 2 smartphones codenames revealed

India

India-Afghanistan air corridor reflects New Delhi's st...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video