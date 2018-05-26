No toilet, no pay: Government employees in Sitapur asked to 'pose and prove'

Lucknow: The District Magistrate of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh has issued an order for all government employees here to pose in front of toilets in their homes to prove that they do not relieve themselves in the open. Failure to send the selfie could mean no salary for the month of May.

In a bid to make the district free from open defecation, the DM took the step of ordering government employees to click toilet selfies but in addition, they will also have to submit certificates which prove they have a toilet at their residences, according to news agency ANI. The order also clearly outlines that the salary for May would be stalled if the order was not abided by.

Part of PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, toilet construction for maintaining personal hygiene and dignity has been given special priority. On February 8, the government told Lok Sabha that 11 states and union territories have become free from open defecation. These include Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya.