No VIP treatment to Sasikala, will take action against DIG Roopa for false report, says DG Prisons, dismisses bribery charges

Bengaluru: Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao who was accused of giving special treatment to AIADMK general secretary V. Sasikala has refuted all the allegations levelled by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Prisons) D. Roopa and termed them baseless.

"I have served a memo to her (Roopa) seeking explanation and evidence to prove her wild allegations. She has not given any report to me or the government against me or other jail officials. How she found so many wrong things in three weeks of joining the department. What and how she could know of things that might have happened or not months ago." said Rao.

While addressing a press conference here, Rao stated,"If she had some doubts, she should have first come to me and talk about it. Instead, she went to the media and showed everything. Whatever she has written in the letter is false.''

“I have asked her to meet me on Friday and hand over the so-called report from which a news channel is airing her views. Where was she when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a review meeting here on Monday? Ask her?,” Rao told media today.

Regarding the Rs. 2 crore bribe allegation, he said let alone amount, they have not even given any relaxation in the laws of visitation. "We have not made any changes to who can go and meet. No relaxation in the laws at all," he clarified."I only gave her authorisation to visit the jail. Had I had anything to hide, I would not have allowed her," he added.

The DG also said they would take action against DIG Roopa.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector of Prisons (DIG) Roopa Moudgil in her report disclosed that 59-year-old Sasikala was getting royal treatment in the women's cell where she has been lodged since February 15 to serve her sentence. She also that the AIADMK chief gets special food daily, cooked by special chefs in a special kitchen near the women's cell.

She had also revealed that special treatment also being extended to Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in fake stamp paper scam. "3-4 convicted prisoners has been allotted to Abdul Telgi for body massage," D Roopa had claimed.