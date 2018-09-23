हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafale

No wonder today the buzz is #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor: Sitharaman's counter-attack on Congress chief

New Delhi: Former French president Francois Hollande's bombshell on the Rafale deal with India has triggered a massive political row. Following allegations and accusations from Congress, the ruling BJP government has also come up with counter attacks.

In the latest instance, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter and launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying, "No wonder today the buzz is #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor"

She said, "The @INCIndia & Shri. @RahulGandhi repeat untruth several times and use brazen & abusive language about @PMOIndia @narendramodi. They betray their sense of desperation in being out-of-power. In our govt there is no corruption. No wonder today the buzz is #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor"

The claim by the former French president has given fresh ammunition to the Congress party, which has been mounting an attack on the government, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi last week had reiterated that the 'chowkidaar' of the country is a thief and asked why the PM is silent on Hollande's remark.

He further pressed that PM Modi must clear his stand on the Rafale deal as the matter pertains to corruption and is related to the defence forces of the country.

Accusing the PM of giving Anil Ambani the Rafale deal, Rahul had said, "HAL had 70+ years experience. PM Modi himself went to France accompanied by Anil Ambani, stole the contract from HAL and gave it to Reliance."

He also said that Anil Ambani did not make an airplane in his entire life, but PM Modi gave contract to him without asking the Defence Minister.

