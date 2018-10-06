हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Nobody can do anything with fake ID, checking done at every level: EC on voter ID row in MP

ANI photo

Bhopal: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

Speaking on the fake IDs being allegedly used in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that the Commission has not received any such complaint from the state. He added that the EC will take action if it receives any complaint and an FIR will be lodged.

"We haven't received any such complaint from Madhya Pradesh. If any complaint is received, EC will take action; FIR will be lodged. Nobody can do anything with fake ID. It's checked at every level for identification," Rawat said.

Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh had earlier alleged that over 17 lakh fake voters were found during a scrutiny of electoral rolls across 53 assembly constituencies in the state.

The state Congress had also submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging it to remove the names of these voters from the electoral rolls.

Shobha Oza, chairperson of MP Congress's media cell, had said that the scrutiny done by a private agency hired by the party, found 17.15 lakh duplicate and fake voters across 53 assembly seats in the state.

Madhya Pradesh will go to poll in a single phase on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11

The 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls along with Mizoram. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect, Election Commissioner Rawat said. 

The last date for candidates to file nomination will be November 9 and scrutiny of nomination will be on November 12.

Madhya PradeshElection CommissionOP Rawat

