Nobody knows 'hooligan' BJP in West Bengal, will see how NRC is implemented: Mamata Banerjee

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for saying that just like Assam, National Register of Citizens will be brought in West Bengal too, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the existence of the saffron party in the state.

"Who are they? What significance do they have in West Bengal? Nobody knows them. They are just some hooligans. Their existence itself is in question and they will implement NRC here? I will see how they intervene," Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday as BJP leaders claimed that there should be NRC in West Bengal as well.

The statement comes at a time when a delegation of eight members of the Trinamool Congress was detained in Assam when they were visiting the state in the aftermath of the publication of the NRC.

Hitting out at the Centre, she said: "There is super emergency in the country. TMC MPs have been manhandled in Assam."

"I think this is beginning of the end. They are frustrated, they are tensed and depressed. And that's why they are showing muscle power," she added.

The TMC delegation was stopped at the airport over fears of a law and order situation in the state. The Cachar district administration had on Wednesday night issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC and banned entry of any person not involved with the NRC process in the district.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who is a member of the delegation said that the police stopped them at the airport on their arrival saying their visit might create trouble.

The TMC delegation including six MPs were kept in the VIP lounge of Kumbhigram airport here in Cachar district under Barak Valley region.

Banerjee has been accusing the BJP-led central government of resorting to "vote-bank politics" on the NRC issue and saying that "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land.