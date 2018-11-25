Nobody should be allowed to go to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy on Sunday responded to Pakistan's invitation for attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28, 2018. Swamy said that no minister should accept to go for the ceremony, news reported ANI reported.

Adding that it is a normalising process, Swamy said, "I don't think any minister should go."

Swamy also said that especially when diplomats are being prevented from accompanying people, nobody should be allowed to go. "Especially when diplomats are being prevented from accompanying people, I think we shouldn't allow anyone to go," Swamy said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had extended an invite for attending the groundbreaking ceremony to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The External Minister had rejected the invite and the External Ministry decided that Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri will travel to Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Punjab CM had on Sunday declined the invitation citing continued terror attacks as the reason. Navjot Singh Sidhu, however, accepted the invitation and sought for permission from the External Ministry for the visit.

This will be Sidhu's second visit to Pakistan this year after he attended the oath ceremony of Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.