Noida schools will remain shut till January 15 due to cold wave, orders District Magistrate
Noida: Noida District Magistrate has ordered that all the schools in the city will remain shut till January 15.
The decision has been taken by Noida DM in the wake of cold wave.
Noteworthy, cold wave conditions intensified over north India on Wednesday.
With heavy snowfall in many parts of neighbouring Uttarakhand, icy winds blew through many places in Uttar Pradesh intensifying the cold wave in the state on Wednesday.
The morning temperature in Lucknow dropped to 8 degree Celsius.
In view of the chill, all schools in the state capital (Lucknow) have been asked to remain closed till January 15.
