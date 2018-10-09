Noida university student Esha Bahal becomes British High Commissioner to India for a day!

Esha Bahal, a student of Political Science in a Noida university, became the British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours on Sunday. Esha got the honour after she won a competition organised by the British High Commission to mark the International Day of the Girl Child which is celebrated on October 11.

To take part in the competition, women between the age group of 18 and 23 had to submit a short video presentation on the theme "What does gender equality mean to you?". A total of 58 students from across the country took part in the competition and submitted their videos.

Esha bagged the top position in the competition. "My journey was quite simple. I just had to upload a video on Facebook explaining what gender equality means to me. I tagged the United Kingdom and India, as per the requirement of the challenge. A few weeks later, they sent a mail stating I've won it. It has been a great and really unique experience," Esha recalls.

She plans to become a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law.

Talking about her experience of spending a day as the acting British High Commissioner, Esha said: "I have learned about the breadth and depth of UK-India relations - and had the opportunity to highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity, issues which are of great importance to me."

British High Commissioner to India, or Deputy High Commissioner for a day since Bahal became High Commissioner for 24 hours, Dominic Asquith complimented Esha and wished her the best for her future. "Esha is truly impressive. She is clearly committed to girls' rights and her video was outstanding. I would like to congratulate her on her success and wish her all the best for her future endeavours," he said.

Dominic also thanked other women for taking part in the competition. "I am delighted that we were able to run this competition and give young Indian women a platform to discuss their rights. I thank all participants for submitting their excellent videos," he added.