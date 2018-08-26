हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amartya Sen

Non-communal, non-BJP parties should ally for 2019 polls, says Amartya Sen

"We must express our opposition to autocracy, we must fight against their autocratic trends, we must criticise the issues where we need to oppose the non-communal right-wing forces, but we must not take back our hands when it comes to fighting communalism which is the biggest threat," he said in Kolkata.

Non-communal, non-BJP parties should ally for 2019 polls, says Amartya Sen

In a scathing attack on the Modi government, nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday has said all non-communal, non-BJP forces should join hands in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as "democracy is in danger".

"We must express our opposition to autocracy, we must fight against their autocratic trends, we must criticise the issues where we need to oppose the non-communal right-wing forces, but we must not take back our hands when it comes to fighting communalism which is the biggest threat," he said in Kolkata.

Sharply criticising the BJP government at the Centre, Sen said a party having got "31 per cent votes and ill motives in politics" came to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"What happened in 2014 polls? A party having got 55 per cent seats but actually having secured 31 per cent of the total votes, came to power... A party with ill motives," Sen said during a question-answer session 'Bharat Kon Pathe' (Which way is India heading?) at Sisir Manch auditorium in Kolkata. 

Sen said during his visit to Kolkata this time, he has heard whispers in certain quarters that to stop the autocratic trends in the state, BJP can be the viable medium and not the weak CPIM.

"This is a strange logic. To stop autocracy, we will be sowing the seed of communalism. This seed can be weeded after a lot of time, effort and battle in future," he said. He said every political question should not be interpreted through leftist and rightist prisms.

with PTI inputs

Amartya Sen, Narendra Modi, BJP, Democracy

