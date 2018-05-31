Noorpur Assembly bypoll results: After initial lead, BJP’s Avani Singh trails against SP

While the initial trends in Noorpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh showed Avani Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading against Naim Ul Hasan of the Samajwadi Party, the latest trends are now showing the BJP leader trailing in the seat. The bypoll in the Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan. He was a two-time MLA from the seat.

While the BJP has reposed faith in Avani Singh, wife of late MLA Lokendra Chauhan, as its candidate, the Samajwadi Party fielded Naim Ul Hasan as its candidate.

In Kairana Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is trailing against RLD leader Tabassum Hasan, who has been backed by opposition parties Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

After the defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phoolpur Lok Sabha bypolls, opposition parties are upbeat aiming to consolidate anti-BJP votes, whereas the ruling BJP has made extra efforts to retain both Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in order to send a message to voters, party cadres -- as well as opposition parties -- that the recent reversals are a closed chapter now, and that it was still strong in western UP.