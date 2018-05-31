Noorpur Assembly bypoll results: Samajwadi Party’s Naim Ul Hasan defeats BJP’s Avani Singh

Samajwadi Party leader Naim Ul Hasan has defeated Avani Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 6211 votes.

The bypoll in the Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan. He was a two-time MLA from the seat.

While the BJP had reposed faith in Avani Singh, wife of late MLA Lokendra Chauhan, as its candidate, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party fielded Naim Ul Hasan as its candidate.

Meanwhile, in Kairana Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is trailing against RLD leader Tabassum Hasan, who has been backed by opposition parties Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

After the defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phoolpur Lok Sabha bypolls, opposition parties were upbeat aiming to consolidate anti-BJP votes, whereas the ruling BJP had made extra efforts to retain both Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in order to send a message to voters, party cadres -- as well as opposition parties -- that the recent reversals are a closed chapter now, and that it was still strong in western UP.