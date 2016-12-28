close
North India continues to reel under severe cold; 52 trains delayed, 10 rescheduled due to fog

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:18
New Delhi: At least 52 trains were running late and 10 rescheduled on Wednesday due to heavy fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was running over 24 hours behind schedule, the Sealdah Rajdhani Express was running 23 hours behind its schedule and the Swatantrata Senani Express was over 20 hours late.

The official also said that 10 trains were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were only moderately affected and no flight was kept on hold on Wednesday.

With IANS inputs

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:18

