North India gets colder after overnight rain, several trains cancelled

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall across parts of north India has brought down the mercury, further intensifying the cold weather conditions.

According to the Met department, Western disturbances have caused a heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and triggered snowfall in the Kashmir Valley.

The severe cold conditions and reducing visibility has led to cancellation of several trains in the national capital and delayed the flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, according to ANI.

27 trains delayed, one rescheduled and 15 cancelled due to operational reasons/decreased visibility in #Delhi — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

Pir Panjal range in J&K continues to receive snowfall forcing the authorities to close the Mughal road for traffic. Residents have light fire in order to battle cold wave conditions in J&K's Rajouri sector.

Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir: Pir Panjal range continues to receive snowfall, Mughal road closed for traffic. People light fire to battle cold wave pic.twitter.com/F8xk6goJdJ — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

A month-long dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir ended with the Valley receiving fresh snowfall on Monday while the plains were lashed by heavy rain, leading to a rise in minimum temperature at most places across the Ladakh region.

Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, recorded 15 cm (about six inches) of fresh snowfall till 8:30 am on Monday morning. Light snowfall was also recorded at the other famous health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

Delhi-NCR too received overnight rainfall due to western disturbances. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light showers between Monday and Wednesday in the national capital.

The IMD, in its weather forecast, had said that the light shower may not help in bringing down the pollution level in the Delhi-NCR regions.

The air quality in the National Capital Region was overall "very poor" on Monday with "severe plus" in certain areas of the national capital.

An IMD official said that the situation will not improve even after a drizzle due to high pollution levels in the Delhi and the NCR.

The light showers will not be enough to provide clean air, especially in the long run.

"The rain intensity is very less. Drizzle increases air moisture, thereby leading to drop in minimum temperature. The overall effect of that is that air pollutants do not disperse. Unless there is good rain, air quality will remain very poor," EPCA member Usmaan Naseem was quoted as saying by IANS.

''Cloudy weather would prevail over Delhi NCR for the next 24 hours, with chances of on and off rainfall. These rains will be instrumental in bringing down the mercury, intensifying the winter chill,'' the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, rain and hailstorm lashed different parts of Rajasthan on Monday, bringing down the temperature further.

According to the MeT department, Jaisalmer saw a drop of 12 degrees due to rainfall.

Western disturbances over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir are changing the weather conditions in Rajasthan, it said.