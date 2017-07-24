Not 100% sure whether 39 missing Indians kidnapped by ISIS are dead or alive: Iraqi Foreign Minister

New Delhi: Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim Abdul-Kareem Hamza Al-Eshaiker Al-Jaafari on Monday said his government is not 100 percent sure whether the 39 missing Indian labourers are dead or alive.

They were kidnapped by the Islamic State terror group in Mosul three years ago.

While briefing the mediapersons here, the Iraqi minister said, “Can't confirm anything about the missing Indians,” adding that his government will continue to its level best to trace them.

Al-Jaafari is on a visit to India from July 24 to July 28.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Ibrahim Al-Eshaiker Al-Jafari discussed the issue of 39 Indians kidnapped by ISIS three years ago from Mosul city, along with several other key areas of mutual interests.

Swaraj has met the families of the 39 persons around a dozen times since they were abducted in June 2014 and assured them that the government is doing everything to locate them. She has maintained that they have received inputs from sources over the months of the 39 men being alive.

Thousands of Indians visit Iraq annually for pilgrimage to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.