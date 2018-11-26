Not a BJP-Akali event: Punjab Minister covers names on Kartarpur Corridor foundation stone with black tape

GURDASPUR: Punjab Minister SS Randhawa on Monday covered names on the foundation stone Kartarpur Corridor with a black tape. Randhawa put the tape on his name as well as on the names of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and other ministers to protest against the names of leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and Akali Dal on the stone.

"I covered the names with black tape to protest against Parkash and Sukhbir Badal's names on stone. Why is their name here? They are not part of the executive, it's not BJP-Akali event," he said.

The foundation stone for the construction of Dera Baba Nanak-Karatarpur Sahib road corridor will be laid by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has already said that the party leadership and workers will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed corridor to Shri Kartarpur Sahib on the Indian soil while singing hymns of Gurbani.

The ground breaking ceremony will be performed in the Mann village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab. The Vice President will be accompanied by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The corridor will reach up to the international border with Pakistan. The decision to build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the International Border was taken on November 22 by the Union Cabinet. On the same day Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, announced that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would be breaking ground for the Kartarpur corridor on November 28.