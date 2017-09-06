close
Not a single Indian University makes it to Times Higher Education top 200 list

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018 has released its list, but not a single Indian institute has made it to the top 100.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 09:12
New Delhi: The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018 has released its list, but not a single Indian institute has made it to the top 100.

The Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been placed anywhere between 251–300.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has been listed 351–400 category.

As per the World University Rankings 2018, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee have managed to found their place in 501–600 list.

Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati made it to the 601–800 list.

Times Higher Education

THE is the data provider underpinning university excellence in every continent across the world.

As the company behind the world’s most influential university ranking, and with almost five decades of experience as a source of analysis and insight on higher education, we have unparalleled expertise on the trends underpinning university performance globally.

Our data and benchmarking tools are used by many of the world’s most prestigious universities to help them achieve their strategic goals.

