Not BSP or SP but PM Modi made it possible for a Dalit to become the President: Yogi Adityanath

ALLAHABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proposing Ram Nath Kovind's name as the President of the country. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it possible for a Dalit to become a President," he said in Pritam Nagar in Allahabad.

He also hit out at the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party and said that what those two parties could not do for Dalit, PM Modi has done. "BSP could not make a Dalit the President nor could the SP but PM Modi made it possible," Yogi Adityanath said.

Earlier in the day, he credited the BJP's "historic" performance in north eastern states to "development-oriented" policies of the Prime Minister and "organisational skills" of party president Amit Shah. He added that the day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

"The BJP's sterling performance in northeast will go a long way in fulfilling development aspirations of people," he said.

He said the 'lotus' will now bloom in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha, thanks to the development-oriented policies of the prime minister and his good governance, and the guidance of the party chief Amit Shah. "That day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir down to Kanyakumari," he said.

Adityanath also exuded confidence that the BJP will win Lok Sabha by-elections next week in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. He took potshots at arch-rivals SP and BSP on reports that they might join hands to take on the BJP in the next week's Lok Sabha bye-elections in Phulpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"Who doesn't know the guest house episode? Can one forget who had threatened to damage statues (of Dalit icons)," he said without elaborating. His reference was to an attack allegedly engineered by SP supporters on then chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati in the Meerabai Road state guest house in the state capital over two decades back.