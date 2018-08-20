Not clothes or food, need skilled people to come and rebuild Kerala: Union minister

Over three lakh people are living in relief camps as Kerala battles the worst flooding in a century. Apart from the Centre and Kerala government, governments from all states across the country along with volunteers have donated for the rescue and relief work in the state.

As water levels recede, the task now is to rebuild the state and the government is now seeking help from people not for relief material but for their skills. "There will be no electricity in homes, carpentry, plumbing would be gone. We need hundreds of thousands of electricians, plumbers, carpenters to rush to Kerala. We don't need clothes or food. People with technical capabilities are required to put life back into Kerala," Union Minister KJ Alphons said.

Applauding the rescue operations, Alphons said: "Today we have close to a million people in relief camps. District collectors are working as coordinators and providing supplies. Central forces are providing amazing service to Kerala," he said.

He also hailed the fishermen in the state as the 'biggest heroes' for helping people. On hearing about the devastating floods, 600 odd fishermen immediately turned up with their country and mechanised boats to help rescue those marooned in various parts of the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also said that rehabilitation will be the next big focus of the state government with most of the marooned having been rescued. The deadly monsoon rains have claimed at least 370 lives and has displaced lakhs from their homes.

According to India Met Department, a fresh low-pressure area has formed over North West Bay of Bengal but it is unlikely to have a significant impact over Kerala. Rainfall is likely to decrease further gradually during the next five days.

Rainfall over Kerala during the South West Monsoon (June 1 to Aug 19) has been exceptionally high. Kerala has so far received 2346.6 mm rains against the normal of 1649.5 mm, according to IMD.