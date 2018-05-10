Not expecting good marks in CBSE Class 12 exam? Here are some alternative options

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the last week of May. The official confirmation of dates for the declaration of results is, however, yet to be announced.

Once the results are out, it will be available on the board's official website. The students who have appeared will be able to check their results at cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on cbseresults.nic.in.

According to latest media reports, CBSE is going to release results of Class 10 on May 30. Earlier the results were to be announced on May 28 along with Class 12 results.

While the CBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 5 till April 4, the CBSE Class 12 exams 2018 had commenced from March 5. The economics paper was re-conducted because of the paper leak incident. The last date for internal assessment for Class 10 was April 15 and for Class 12 was February 8, 2018.

Here's are the alternative options you may like to give them a shot -

1. You can start your own business. Business doesn't require degrees but brain.

2. You can also start looking for a job. Surf the internet and look for opportunities. I am sure there are a plenty of them.

3. You can also continue with your study. If you think the results are not upto the mark, you can re-appear in the examination.

4. You can also look for some vocational training and pursue them. For example, photography. The field has a good scope.

Class 12th marks are crucial, however, there are many successful people in India who have not passed their 12th board exams. It is not the end of the world. Good luck!